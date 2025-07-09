Resilient Colombian Armed Groups: Growth Amid Peace Efforts
Despite government efforts to establish peace, illegal armed groups in Colombia have increased membership and territorial control over the past three years. The latest security report reveals a continuous growth, with groups exploiting ceasefire policies. Key challenges remain drug trafficking and illegal mining funding these groups.
In Colombia, illegal armed groups have swelled in numbers and expanded their dominion over the past three years, defying government peace negotiations, as per a security report accessed by Reuters.
This semi-annual document, revealing a 45% increase in membership since mid-2022, outlines the strategic challenges the government faces in combating these groups, sources report. President Gustavo Petro's policy of 'total peace' is criticized for enabling groups to strengthen control.
Key funding streams for these groups include drug trafficking and illegal mining, with the Clan del Golfo and ELN topping the list of formidable forces. Experts advise reassessing ceasefire strategies to achieve lasting peace.
ALSO READ
High-Profile Arrests in Costa Rica Linked to U.S. Drug Trafficking Charges
Crackdown on Drug Trafficking in Indonesia: Over 285 Arrested
Crackdown in Indonesia: Major Drug Trafficking Ring Dismantled
South Indian Stars Arrested in Expanding Drug Trafficking Probe
U.S. Implements Visa Restrictions to Combat Drug Trafficking