In Colombia, illegal armed groups have swelled in numbers and expanded their dominion over the past three years, defying government peace negotiations, as per a security report accessed by Reuters.

This semi-annual document, revealing a 45% increase in membership since mid-2022, outlines the strategic challenges the government faces in combating these groups, sources report. President Gustavo Petro's policy of 'total peace' is criticized for enabling groups to strengthen control.

Key funding streams for these groups include drug trafficking and illegal mining, with the Clan del Golfo and ELN topping the list of formidable forces. Experts advise reassessing ceasefire strategies to achieve lasting peace.