Himachal Pradesh Police Crack Down on Drug Trafficking in Shimla

The Himachal Pradesh Police have intensified their crackdown on drug trafficking, registering three cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act within Shimla district. On January 16, the operations led to the arrest of nine individuals and the recovery of 57.340 grams of heroin, commonly known as chitta, according to a police statement released on Friday. The cases are currently under active investigation.

In the first operation, conducted at Police Station Dhalli, authorities recovered 50.340 grams of heroin. The arrested suspects are Nityam Dhir from Noida and Purnima Lampag from Meghalaya. Meanwhile, at Police Station Kumarsain, a separate case resulted in the seizure of 2.30 grams of the drug, with Sachin Shyam and Aarush Mehta identified as suspects.

The third case, also from Kumarsain, involved the confiscation of 4.70 grams of heroin. Arrested in this incident were Mushtaq Ali and Mashum Ali, both sons of Hasan Ali from Village Bhadrash, along with Ravinder Kumar and Kishan Kumar from Village Bahli and Village Duttnagar, respectively. The police are committed to further probing the drug trade's roots and have reiterated their dedication to public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)