Turbulence in Southeast Asia: Trade Tensions and Territorial Disputes

Southeast Asian foreign ministers are set to convene in Malaysia as the region grapples with renewed trade uncertainties due to U.S. tariffs and tensions from a territorial conflict between Thailand and Cambodia that threatens ASEAN's cohesion.

The meetings mark a crucial platform for ASEAN's discussions with major global economies like the U.S., China, Japan, and Russia. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will discuss President Trump's recent tariff hikes, which have caused economic ripples across Southeast Asia. Only Vietnam has negotiated a lower levy, while nations like Indonesia and Malaysia are seeking further talks.

Amidst these economic woes, ASEAN also faces internal challenges with a territorial row between Thailand and Cambodia, alongside tensions in Myanmar and South China Sea disputes. Efforts to maintain a unified stance and promote regional stability remain top priorities for the bloc.