Emerging Markets Show Resilience Amid Geopolitical Tensions and Economic Challenges
Emerging market stocks and currencies were poised for weekly gains as investors anticipated a potential interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve. Amid geopolitical tensions and with U.S. inflation indicators hinting at economic easing, emerging markets stand resilient, offering alternatives for traders seeking non-U.S. investments.
Emerging market stocks and currencies are projected to achieve weekly gains, driven by investor anticipation ahead of new U.S. Personal Consumption Expenditures data. Expectations are high for an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve next week, sparking optimism among investors.
MSCI's emerging market stocks index rose 0.83%, with its currency index increasing by 0.1% amidst geopolitical tensions. The ongoing war in Ukraine and Honduras' election amplify investor caution. Yet, the prospects of a Fed rate cut have tentatively bolstered the market.
Lower U.S. rates generally ease funding pressures for emerging markets, strengthen local currencies, and enhance appeal. As U.S. AI-fueled stocks rally, emerging markets present compelling investment opportunities, especially as geopolitical and economic markers evolve globally.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
European Shares Steady Ahead of Key U.S. Inflation Report
European Stocks Hold Steady Amid U.S. Inflation Anticipation
We do expect moderation in deposit rates going forward; real interest rates are high: RBI Governor.
REUTERS NEXT-Lower interest rates would likely eliminate the need for 50-year mortgage, US Treasury adviser says
REUTERS NEXT-Lower interest rates would likely eliminate the need for 50-year mortgage, US Treasury adviser says