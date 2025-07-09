Odisha's Statewide Strike Brings Traffic to a Standstill

Wide-scale strikes orchestrated by trade unions and drivers' associations have brought Odisha's traffic to a halt, particularly impacting Bhubaneswar. The statewide protest, a reaction against the newly introduced labour codes and increasing privatisation, saw vehement participation from a collective of 10 central trade unions alongside drivers of various transport vehicles.

Major political entities such as the Opposition Congress and Biju Janata Dal extended their support, further amplifying the urgency of the protest. The logjam has paralyzed several major roads and national highways, leaving commuters stranded. Alongside street demonstrations, protesters blocked railway tracks, adding to the statewide disruption.

Fuel stations shuttered as picketing continued, although educational and office operations in key cities like Bhubaneswar and Cuttack largely proceeded unperturbed. Talks between the protesting associations and government officials remain ongoing, with demands including higher wages, pension reinstatement, and enhanced driver's welfare measures under active negotiation.

(With inputs from agencies.)