Odisha's Statewide Strike Brings Traffic to a Standstill

A strike by trade unions and drivers' associations in Odisha has disrupted vehicular movement, affecting roads and railways. The protest is against labour codes and privatisation, with drivers demanding welfare measures. Support from opposition parties and closed fuel stations have exacerbated the situation, affecting schools and businesses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 09-07-2025 13:42 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 13:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Wide-scale strikes orchestrated by trade unions and drivers' associations have brought Odisha's traffic to a halt, particularly impacting Bhubaneswar. The statewide protest, a reaction against the newly introduced labour codes and increasing privatisation, saw vehement participation from a collective of 10 central trade unions alongside drivers of various transport vehicles.

Major political entities such as the Opposition Congress and Biju Janata Dal extended their support, further amplifying the urgency of the protest. The logjam has paralyzed several major roads and national highways, leaving commuters stranded. Alongside street demonstrations, protesters blocked railway tracks, adding to the statewide disruption.

Fuel stations shuttered as picketing continued, although educational and office operations in key cities like Bhubaneswar and Cuttack largely proceeded unperturbed. Talks between the protesting associations and government officials remain ongoing, with demands including higher wages, pension reinstatement, and enhanced driver's welfare measures under active negotiation.

