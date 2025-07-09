Left Menu

Protocol Issues Bar EU Delegation from Eastern Libya

The European Union's Migration Commissioner Magnus Brunner and ministers from Italy, Malta, and Greece were barred from entering eastern Libya due to a protocol issue. The delegation aimed to discuss irregular migrant arrivals with the parallel government in the region, controlled by Khalifa Haftar, amid ongoing factional conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 09-07-2025 17:00 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 17:00 IST
Protocol Issues Bar EU Delegation from Eastern Libya
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Union's Migration Commissioner, Magnus Brunner, encountered an unexpected setback on his recent visit to Eastern Libya when he, alongside ministers from Italy, Malta, and Greece, was barred from entering due to a protocol issue, according to EU spokesperson Markus Lammert.

The incident unfolded at Benghazi airport as the group arrived for scheduled meetings with the parallel government loyal to military commander Khalifa Haftar. This government controls much of eastern and southern Libya, distinct from the internationally recognized authority governing the west.

Lammert emphasized that the EU remains committed to open communication and maintaining its 'Team Europe' approach. The crux of their mission focused on addressing the increase in irregular migration from Libya, a critical issue since the country's post-Gaddafi era marked by internal strife and division.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025