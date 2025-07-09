Protocol Issues Bar EU Delegation from Eastern Libya

The European Union's Migration Commissioner, Magnus Brunner, encountered an unexpected setback on his recent visit to Eastern Libya when he, alongside ministers from Italy, Malta, and Greece, was barred from entering due to a protocol issue, according to EU spokesperson Markus Lammert.

The incident unfolded at Benghazi airport as the group arrived for scheduled meetings with the parallel government loyal to military commander Khalifa Haftar. This government controls much of eastern and southern Libya, distinct from the internationally recognized authority governing the west.

Lammert emphasized that the EU remains committed to open communication and maintaining its 'Team Europe' approach. The crux of their mission focused on addressing the increase in irregular migration from Libya, a critical issue since the country's post-Gaddafi era marked by internal strife and division.

(With inputs from agencies.)