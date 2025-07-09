Carlo Ancelotti Sentenced for Tax Evasion by Spanish Court

Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti has been handed a one-year prison sentence by a Spanish court. The decision comes as a result of his failure to pay taxes on image rights revenues from his tenure as Real Madrid manager in 2014, according to a statement from the Madrid court.

Despite the sentence, Spanish law suggests that non-violent offenders, especially those with no previous convictions, are unlikely to serve actual jail time if their sentence is under two years.

This means that Ancelotti, who has no past legal offenses, may avoid incarceration. The ruling highlights ongoing scrutiny over tax-related issues among high-profile figures in Spain's football sector.

