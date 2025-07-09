Left Menu

Carlo Ancelotti Sentenced for Tax Evasion by Spanish Court

Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti was sentenced to a one-year prison term by a Spanish court for tax evasion from his time as Real Madrid manager in 2014. Due to Spanish law, he is unlikely to serve jail time since the sentence is under two years and he has no prior convictions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 09-07-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 19:47 IST
Carlo Ancelotti Sentenced for Tax Evasion by Spanish Court
Carlo Ancelotti
  • Country:
  • Spain

Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti has been handed a one-year prison sentence by a Spanish court. The decision comes as a result of his failure to pay taxes on image rights revenues from his tenure as Real Madrid manager in 2014, according to a statement from the Madrid court.

Despite the sentence, Spanish law suggests that non-violent offenders, especially those with no previous convictions, are unlikely to serve actual jail time if their sentence is under two years.

This means that Ancelotti, who has no past legal offenses, may avoid incarceration. The ruling highlights ongoing scrutiny over tax-related issues among high-profile figures in Spain's football sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025