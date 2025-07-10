Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Ignite Fires Across Ukrainian Capital
Russian drones attacked Kyiv, causing fires in residential and non-residential buildings. Kyiv's military reported that multiple districts were hit, leading to injuries and emergency responses. This follows a record drone attack on Ukraine, coinciding with U.S. President Trump's support pledge to Kyiv.
In a fresh wave of aggression, Russian drones targeted the Ukrainian capital Kyiv early Thursday morning, leading to fires in both residential and non-residential buildings, officials confirmed.
Tymur Tkachenko, head of Kyiv's military administration, reported three shrapnel injuries, with six city districts impacted and fires breaking out in various locations.
The incident follows a record-breaking drone attack earlier this week, after US President Donald Trump vowed increased defensive support for Ukraine while criticizing Russian President Vladimir Putin.
