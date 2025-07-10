Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Ignite Fires Across Ukrainian Capital

In a fresh wave of aggression, Russian drones targeted the Ukrainian capital Kyiv early Thursday morning, leading to fires in both residential and non-residential buildings, officials confirmed.

Tymur Tkachenko, head of Kyiv's military administration, reported three shrapnel injuries, with six city districts impacted and fires breaking out in various locations.

The incident follows a record-breaking drone attack earlier this week, after US President Donald Trump vowed increased defensive support for Ukraine while criticizing Russian President Vladimir Putin.