Kyiv Under Siege: Latest Russian Attacks and U.S. Support

Early Thursday, a massive assault of Russian drones and missiles targeted Kyiv, resulting in fatalities and fires, as U.S. weapon deliveries resumed to Ukraine. Russia's intensified aggression challenges Ukrainian defenses, and U.S. officials emphasize ongoing support amidst increasing tensions with Vladimir Putin.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 09:39 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 09:39 IST
On Thursday, Kyiv experienced a fierce onslaught as Russian drones and missiles bombarded the Ukrainian capital. The attack left two dead, injured 13, and caused fires across residential and non-residential areas, according to officials.

This recent escalation in Russian aggression comes as hundreds of drones and missiles test Ukraine's air defenses, burdening the nation's crisis response and sending thousands seeking shelter. U.S. arms shipments to Ukraine have resumed following a commitment from President Donald Trump.

In an intensified global diplomatic effort, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is set to meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Kuala Lumpur. Meanwhile, Kyiv's Shevchenkivskyi district emerged severely damaged, signaling the persistent threat hanging over Ukraine's war-stricken territories.

