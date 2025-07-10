Kyiv Under Siege: Latest Russian Attacks and U.S. Support

On Thursday, Kyiv experienced a fierce onslaught as Russian drones and missiles bombarded the Ukrainian capital. The attack left two dead, injured 13, and caused fires across residential and non-residential areas, according to officials.

This recent escalation in Russian aggression comes as hundreds of drones and missiles test Ukraine's air defenses, burdening the nation's crisis response and sending thousands seeking shelter. U.S. arms shipments to Ukraine have resumed following a commitment from President Donald Trump.

In an intensified global diplomatic effort, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is set to meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Kuala Lumpur. Meanwhile, Kyiv's Shevchenkivskyi district emerged severely damaged, signaling the persistent threat hanging over Ukraine's war-stricken territories.

