In a continued escalation of hostilities, Russian drones targeted infrastructure in Kryvyi Rih, a central Ukrainian city, on Wednesday. The attack prompted emergency power blackouts, affecting more than 45,000 residents and disrupting heating systems, according to Oleksandr Vilkul, the head of the local military administration.

Water utility stations were forced to operate on generators, and while water was still available, pressure issues were anticipated. The full extent of the damage remains unclear, with no immediate comment from Russian authorities regarding the strike.

Kryvyi Rih, a vital steel and mining hub and the hometown of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, has previously been a target due to its strategic economic importance. The city faces regular strikes, hampering industrial activities and endangering civilian lives amid Ukraine's efforts to maintain its energy grid stability.