Great Walks Surge Brings $9M Boost, Supports Jobs and Conservation in NZ

New Zealand’s world-renowned Great Walks have seen a major increase in popularity, with over 140,000 bednights booked on opening days for the 2025/26 season, up more than 10,000 from the previous year. Conservation Minister Tama Potaka heralded the growth as a positive sign for both conservation tourism and local economic revitalization.

“This is a great signal that people around the world are dreaming of walking our beautiful whenua,” said Minister Potaka. “Great Walks bookings are our golden tickets. You don’t need rivers of chocolate when you’ve got the Routeburn Track.”

$9 Million in Revenue and More Kiwi Adventures

The surge in bookings has generated more than $9 million in revenue for the Department of Conservation – Te Papa Atawhai (DOC). The improved online booking system, including a new online lobby feature, successfully managed high volumes of interest. A peak of nearly 12,000 users queued online for Milford Track bookings on 28 May — a testament to its enduring global allure.

The success demonstrates how upgrades to digital infrastructure can improve access while supporting conservation outcomes.

Boost for Local Businesses and Sustainable Tourism

With conservation-related tourism contributing an estimated $3.4 billion annually to the New Zealand economy, the increase in Great Walks bookings is a boon for regional communities. “Before and after their walk, visitors stay, eat, and adventure locally,” Potaka noted. “This directly supports local jobs and incomes.”

The government is backing sustainable conservation tourism through continued investment of International Visitor Levy (IVL) funds into biodiversity enhancement projects — particularly in iconic locations like Rakiura National Park.

A Nation of Hikers: Data Shows Growing Demand

In 2024, nearly three-quarters of international visitors reported engaging in a hike, walk, or tramp, and around 50% visited a national park, reinforcing the importance of wilderness access in New Zealand’s tourism offering.

The 2025/26 opening day booking data shows growth across nearly all Great Walks:

Great Walk Bednights (2025/26) % Change vs 2024/25 Abel Tasman 28,618 +15% Heaphy 15,297 -7% Kepler 23,094 +7% Paparoa 11,205 +13% Rakiura 5,369 +5% Routeburn 20,910 +7% Whanganui Journey 6,465 -1% Milford 21,903 +2% Waikaremoana 7,569 +18%

Overall, total bookings hit 140,430 bednights, with NZ residents accounting for nearly 80% (111,204), and international visitors contributing 29,226.

Starry Nights and Matariki Mā Puanga

Minister Potaka also encouraged New Zealanders to enjoy the Great Walks during Matariki mā Puanga, suggesting a cozy night under the stars with a thermos of hot Milo — and reminding locals that several tracks, such as Abel Tasman, still have open bookings during the winter.

Top DOC Huts and Campsites in Demand

In addition to the Great Walks, DOC-managed huts and campsites remain in high demand. The top 10 most popular huts include:

Pinnacles Hut (Coromandel)

Mueller Hut (Aoraki Mt Cook)

Aspiring Hut (Mt Aspiring)

Welcome Flat Hut (Westland Tai Poutini)

Greenstone Hut (Otago)

Meanwhile, the top campgrounds drawing outdoor enthusiasts include:

Tōtaranui (Golden Bay)

Waikawau Bay (Coromandel)

White Horse Hill (Aoraki Mt Cook)

Urupukapuka Bay and Puriri Bay (Northland)

Continued Investment in People, Parks, and Biodiversity

With DOC’s revenue stream growing and international interest in New Zealand’s protected landscapes remaining high, the Government plans to reinvest in biodiversity protection, park infrastructure, and visitor safety — ensuring the environment can continue to be both enjoyed and sustained for future generations.

“We’re backing tourism that supports conservation and communities,” said Potaka. “And we’re making it easier than ever for Kiwis and visitors to experience the magic of our whenua.”