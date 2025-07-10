Left Menu

Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol Faces Detention Amid Martial Law Allegations

Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol returns to jail as a special counsel investigation probes his bid to impose martial law. A detention warrant was issued due to concerns he might destroy evidence. Yoon faces criminal charges, including insurrection, which could lead to life imprisonment or death.

Updated: 10-07-2025 11:21 IST
Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol was placed back in a solitary cell on Thursday, following a new detention warrant tied to allegations of obstructing justice and abuse of power over his attempted martial law imposition.

The Seoul Central District Court's decision to approve the warrant underscores the ongoing special counsel investigation, which seeks to determine the extent of Yoon's potential impact on South Korea's interests, including his alleged attempt to inflame tensions with North Korea.

The probe gains momentum as prosecutors and investigators work to assemble a comprehensive case. Despite Yoon's health issues delaying his trial attendance, the question of accountability looms large as political and public scrutiny intensifies around the former leader, now detained in challenging conditions.

