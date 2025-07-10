Spying Scandal: Chinese Duo Held in Ukraine Over Missile Secrets
Ukraine has detained a Chinese father and son on suspicion of espionage, allegedly targeting the country's Neptune anti-ship missile program. The arrests by the Security Service of Ukraine highlight concerns about Beijing's neutrality in the conflict. This marks a significant espionage case amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.
The Ukrainian security agency has apprehended a Chinese father and son duo on allegations of espionage, focusing on Ukraine's Neptune anti-ship missile technology. This development underscores growing tensions over China's role and neutrality in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
According to the Security Service of Ukraine's statement, the 24-year-old son was detained in Kyiv after acquiring Neptune missile-related technical documents. His father, residing in China, allegedly intended to transfer the information to Chinese special services, coordinating missions during his visit to Ukraine.
This incident marks the first known case involving Chinese nationals detained for espionage since Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022. While China's foreign ministry is verifying these claims, questions about Beijing's alleged support to Moscow loom large, intensifying scrutiny over international alliances.
(With inputs from agencies.)
