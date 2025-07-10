Left Menu

Kerala Government Supports Family of Kottayam Collapse Victim

The Kerala government announced Rs 10 lakh in financial aid for the family of Bindu, who died in a building collapse at Kottayam Medical College. The state also plans to recommend a job for her son. The incident has led to widespread protests and calls for the health minister's resignation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 10-07-2025 13:46 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 13:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Kerala government has pledged Rs 10 lakh in financial aid to the family of Bindu, who tragically lost her life when a portion of the Kottayam Medical College building collapsed earlier this month. This decision was made during a Cabinet meeting, according to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office.

Additionally, the government plans to recommend to the Travancore Devaswom Board that a suitable job be offered to Bindu's son, in light of the family's loss. The financial support will be provided from the Chief Minister's Disaster Relief Fund.

The tragedy, which also resulted in injuries to three other individuals, has incited widespread protests across Kerala. Both the Congress and BJP have intensified their demands for Health Minister Veena George's resignation, labeling the incident as 'tantamount to murder,' while state ministers have dismissed these claims as 'politically motivated.'

