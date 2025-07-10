Left Menu

Maharashtra Takes on Urban Naxalism with Security Bill

The Maharashtra government introduces the Special Public Security Bill to combat Left Wing Extremism, particularly urban Naxalism. Responding to over 12,500 public suggestions, the bill features an advisory board led by a high court justice. However, the opposition criticizes its interpretation of 'urban Naxals.'

The Maharashtra government, led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, has introduced the Special Public Security Bill in the assembly, which aims to mitigate the threat of Left Wing Extremism, with particular emphasis on urban Naxalism.

According to Fadnavis, the bill reflects extensive public engagement, as more than 12,500 suggestions were considered during its formulation. An essential aspect of the bill is its establishment of an advisory board, presided over by the Chief Justice of the high court or a retired chief justice.

Despite the bill's intentions, opposition parties are protesting some provisions, particularly a broad interpretation of 'urban Naxal,' claiming it could lead to misuse. The bill's review and reintroduction followed feedback during the last winter session of the assembly.

