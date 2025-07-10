Maharashtra Takes on Urban Naxalism with Security Bill
The Maharashtra government introduces the Special Public Security Bill to combat Left Wing Extremism, particularly urban Naxalism. Responding to over 12,500 public suggestions, the bill features an advisory board led by a high court justice. However, the opposition criticizes its interpretation of 'urban Naxals.'
- Country:
- India
The Maharashtra government, led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, has introduced the Special Public Security Bill in the assembly, which aims to mitigate the threat of Left Wing Extremism, with particular emphasis on urban Naxalism.
According to Fadnavis, the bill reflects extensive public engagement, as more than 12,500 suggestions were considered during its formulation. An essential aspect of the bill is its establishment of an advisory board, presided over by the Chief Justice of the high court or a retired chief justice.
Despite the bill's intentions, opposition parties are protesting some provisions, particularly a broad interpretation of 'urban Naxal,' claiming it could lead to misuse. The bill's review and reintroduction followed feedback during the last winter session of the assembly.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bombay High Court Grants Bail in Nagpur Riots Case
Delhi High Court Reviews Bail Plea for Former AAP MLA in MCOCA Case
Telangana High Court Orders Swift Gram Panchayat Elections
Delhi High Court Orders Remittance of Rs 65.9 Crore to Canada in Embezzlement Case
Bombay High Court Rejects Petition on Maharashtra Election Results