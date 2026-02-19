Left Menu

Bomb Threat Strikes Uttarakhand High Court

The Uttarakhand High Court was the target of a bomb threat via email, prompting security measures and a thorough search. No bomb was found, and similar threats were previously sent to other district courts. Authorities are investigating the source of the threat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 19-02-2026 22:48 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 22:48 IST
Bomb Threat Strikes Uttarakhand High Court
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttarakhand High Court was evacuated Thursday after police received an email threatening that a bomb had been planted on the premises. Similar threats have been received by several district courts previously, including those in Dehradun, Uttarkashi, Tehri, and Rudraprayag.

Upon receiving the threat, security agencies acted swiftly to evacuate the premises and conduct a comprehensive search. The email's sender, still unidentified, claimed a bomb was hidden within the court complex.

In response, heavy police force, accompanied by the dog and bomb squad, was deployed. Despite the alarming threat, no explosive device was found. Access to the court remains restricted pending further investigation into the threat's origin.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Visa Denial Foils Belarus' Participation in Trump's Peace Initiative

Visa Denial Foils Belarus' Participation in Trump's Peace Initiative

 Global
2
Controversy and Change at the CDC's Vaccine Advisory Committee

Controversy and Change at the CDC's Vaccine Advisory Committee

 Global
3
Former Prince Andrew Arrested on Misconduct Charges

Former Prince Andrew Arrested on Misconduct Charges

 Global
4
Trump's Board of Peace: Ambition vs Reality

Trump's Board of Peace: Ambition vs Reality

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public sees artificial intelligence as innovative yet risk-prone

AI-savvy but not AI-safe? Digital behavior gap among students

From recognition to reconstruction: AI reshapes cultural heritage conservation

AI-driven supply chains boost agility but not all fiirms adopt robotics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026