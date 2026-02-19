Bomb Threat Strikes Uttarakhand High Court

The Uttarakhand High Court was evacuated Thursday after police received an email threatening that a bomb had been planted on the premises. Similar threats have been received by several district courts previously, including those in Dehradun, Uttarkashi, Tehri, and Rudraprayag.

Upon receiving the threat, security agencies acted swiftly to evacuate the premises and conduct a comprehensive search. The email's sender, still unidentified, claimed a bomb was hidden within the court complex.

In response, heavy police force, accompanied by the dog and bomb squad, was deployed. Despite the alarming threat, no explosive device was found. Access to the court remains restricted pending further investigation into the threat's origin.

(With inputs from agencies.)