Madras High Court Upholds Rs 4 Crore Award to Pro Volleyball League Promoters

The Madras High Court has rejected the Volleyball Federation of India's plea against a Rs 4 crore arbitral award to Baseline Ventures for unjustified termination of a 2018 agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 19-02-2026 22:18 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 22:18 IST
The Madras High Court has upheld an arbitration award of Rs 4 crore against the Volleyball Federation of India (VFI), which is to be paid to Baseline Ventures, the former promoter of the Pro Volleyball League.

The court dismissed VFI's petition challenging the award, which was granted due to a loss of profits following the federation's termination of a 2018 contract with Baseline Ventures. Justice N Anand Venkatesh stated that the award, dated January 21, 2020, showed no signs of 'perversity or patent illegality' requiring judicial interference.

In addition to upholding the initial award, the court imposed an additional Rs 2.5 lakh in costs on VFI, payable to Baseline Ventures.

