U.S. Push for Gaza Ceasefire Gains Momentum

Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed optimism about securing a ceasefire in Gaza, aided by U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff, at the ASEAN summit in Malaysia. Rubio noted progress and anticipated proximity talks. This development signifies progress toward peace in the conflict-ridden region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 17:49 IST
Secretary of State Marco Rubio revealed on Thursday that the United States is optimistic about securing a ceasefire deal in Gaza. Encouraging developments have emerged as U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff is optimistic that proximity talks would be held soon.

Rubio, speaking with reporters at the ASEAN summit in Malaysia, stated, "I think we're closer, and I think perhaps we're closer than we've been in quite a while." His comments come after a discussion with Witkoff on Wednesday night, highlighting potential movement towards peace negotiations.

The U.S. continues to leverage diplomatic channels to resolve the enduring conflict in Gaza, demonstrating a commitment to fostering stability in the region.

