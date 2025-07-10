U.S. Push for Gaza Ceasefire Gains Momentum

Secretary of State Marco Rubio revealed on Thursday that the United States is optimistic about securing a ceasefire deal in Gaza. Encouraging developments have emerged as U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff is optimistic that proximity talks would be held soon.

Rubio, speaking with reporters at the ASEAN summit in Malaysia, stated, "I think we're closer, and I think perhaps we're closer than we've been in quite a while." His comments come after a discussion with Witkoff on Wednesday night, highlighting potential movement towards peace negotiations.

The U.S. continues to leverage diplomatic channels to resolve the enduring conflict in Gaza, demonstrating a commitment to fostering stability in the region.

