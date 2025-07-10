Greece's Migrant Measures: A Bold Stand Against Rising Crossings
Greece intercepts over 500 migrants near Crete, taking emergency actions due to rising Mediterranean crossings from Libya. The influx has overwhelmed local facilities, prompting the suspension of asylum processing for three months. The Greek government aims to discourage North African migration while addressing a diplomatic spat with the EU and Libya.
Greece is facing a surge in Mediterranean migrant crossings as more than 500 individuals arrived at the port of Lavrio, near Athens, on Thursday. They were intercepted south of Crete after their vessel was stopped by authorities. The migrants, mainly young men, were transferred overnight to a bulk carrier and later brought ashore.
In light of the rising migrant numbers, with Crete seeing about 500 new arrivals daily, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced a temporary halt to sea-borne asylum applications from North Africa. The government emphasized the dire situation, with measures set for a parliamentary vote.
This crisis has also sparked tensions between the EU and Libya as disagreements over migration cooperation emerge. In Crete, officials are providing basic services using makeshift facilities for migrants from Somalia, Sudan, Egypt, and Morocco.
