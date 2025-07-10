Left Menu

Greece's Migrant Measures: A Bold Stand Against Rising Crossings

Greece intercepts over 500 migrants near Crete, taking emergency actions due to rising Mediterranean crossings from Libya. The influx has overwhelmed local facilities, prompting the suspension of asylum processing for three months. The Greek government aims to discourage North African migration while addressing a diplomatic spat with the EU and Libya.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lavrio | Updated: 10-07-2025 17:52 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 17:52 IST
Greece's Migrant Measures: A Bold Stand Against Rising Crossings
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Greece

Greece is facing a surge in Mediterranean migrant crossings as more than 500 individuals arrived at the port of Lavrio, near Athens, on Thursday. They were intercepted south of Crete after their vessel was stopped by authorities. The migrants, mainly young men, were transferred overnight to a bulk carrier and later brought ashore.

In light of the rising migrant numbers, with Crete seeing about 500 new arrivals daily, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced a temporary halt to sea-borne asylum applications from North Africa. The government emphasized the dire situation, with measures set for a parliamentary vote.

This crisis has also sparked tensions between the EU and Libya as disagreements over migration cooperation emerge. In Crete, officials are providing basic services using makeshift facilities for migrants from Somalia, Sudan, Egypt, and Morocco.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025