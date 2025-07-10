Greece's Controversial Asylum Legislation Sparks Human Rights Debate

Greek lawmakers are poised to make a significant legislative decision aimed at curbing the influx of migrants from North Africa. The proposed legislation, expected to be voted on Thursday, seeks to temporarily halt asylum applications, a move that has attracted sharp criticism from human rights organizations.

This legislative action arises amidst a considerable increase in migrant arrivals to the island of Crete, notably from areas in northeastern Libya, which has become a prominent route to Europe's southern frontiers. As the Greek government faces mounting pressure, it has also canceled discussions with Libya's divided Benghazi-based eastern government, leading to heightened tensions.

The Greek administration, led by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis since 2019, has adopted an assertive stance on migration control, reinforcing border security and enhancing sea patrols. The government justifies the legislation as a response to what it calls an emergency situation, although critics argue it violates international norms and human rights principles.