Himachal's Mandi District Faces Devastation: A Path to Recovery Underway
Following numerous cloudbursts leading to flash floods and landslides in Mandi district, Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced a relief fund of Rs 7 crore. The disaster resulted in 15 deaths, injuries, and significant damage to residential and commercial properties. Urgent restoration efforts are underway, with a comprehensive relief package in development.
Tragedy has struck Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district after multiple cloudbursts triggered flash floods and landslides, leaving 15 dead and 27 missing. On Thursday, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced a Rs 7 crore relief fund to aid recovery efforts in the disaster-hit region.
Assessing the magnitude of the calamity, the chief minister toured affected villages, assuring residents of governmental support. Over 1,000 homes, 710 cow sheds, and several shops are reported damaged, alongside the loss of 780 livestock. Restoration initiatives are in full throttle as additional resources have been funneled into local development departments.
Efforts to rebuild are urgent, with education facilities temporarily relocated and plans for a CBSE school underway. Meanwhile, the state's leadership is coordinating to accelerate relief work and prepare for future resettlements, highlighting critical road and infrastructure repairs amidst ongoing challenges.
