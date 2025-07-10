Supreme Court's Aadhaar Directive: A Democratic Game-Changer
The Supreme Court's suggestion to include Aadhaar, voter-ID, and ration cards in Bihar's electoral roll revision is hailed as a 'relief for democracy' by Congress. The court will revisit the case, while concerns about voter registration suspension remain. The EC's response is awaited for further proceedings.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court's recent recommendation that Aadhaar, voter-ID, and ration cards be recognized in Bihar's Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls marks a significant step forward for electoral democracy, according to the Congress party.
K C Venugopal, Congress general secretary, expressed optimism that the Election Commission (EC) would adopt the court's advice. This development comes as a crucial juncture, with the apex court scheduled for a follow-up hearing.
Senior party spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi, involved in the case, stressed the profound implications of voter eligibility presumptions and the role of birth certificates in status verification. The matter remains under judicial scrutiny as further discussions and rebuttals unfold.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Supreme Court
- Aadhaar
- voter-ID
- Bihar
- electoral roll
- democracy
- EC
- Congress
- Singhvi
- verification
ALSO READ
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage
Scindia Slams Congress Over Historical Decisions and Proposed Protest
Impact of E-commerce on Social Connections: RSS Leader’s Perspective
Rising Tech Star Edward Coristine Exits U.S. DOGE Amidst Controversy
China Pushes AIIB to Boost Cross-Border Projects