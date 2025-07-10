Left Menu

Supreme Court's Aadhaar Directive: A Democratic Game-Changer

The Supreme Court's suggestion to include Aadhaar, voter-ID, and ration cards in Bihar's electoral roll revision is hailed as a 'relief for democracy' by Congress. The court will revisit the case, while concerns about voter registration suspension remain. The EC's response is awaited for further proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 20:15 IST
The Supreme Court's recent recommendation that Aadhaar, voter-ID, and ration cards be recognized in Bihar's Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls marks a significant step forward for electoral democracy, according to the Congress party.

K C Venugopal, Congress general secretary, expressed optimism that the Election Commission (EC) would adopt the court's advice. This development comes as a crucial juncture, with the apex court scheduled for a follow-up hearing.

Senior party spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi, involved in the case, stressed the profound implications of voter eligibility presumptions and the role of birth certificates in status verification. The matter remains under judicial scrutiny as further discussions and rebuttals unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)

