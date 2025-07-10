Supreme Court's Aadhaar Directive: A Democratic Game-Changer

The Supreme Court's recent recommendation that Aadhaar, voter-ID, and ration cards be recognized in Bihar's Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls marks a significant step forward for electoral democracy, according to the Congress party.

K C Venugopal, Congress general secretary, expressed optimism that the Election Commission (EC) would adopt the court's advice. This development comes as a crucial juncture, with the apex court scheduled for a follow-up hearing.

Senior party spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi, involved in the case, stressed the profound implications of voter eligibility presumptions and the role of birth certificates in status verification. The matter remains under judicial scrutiny as further discussions and rebuttals unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)