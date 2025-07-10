Israel's Vow of Defense Against Iranian Threats
Israel's Defense Minister, Israel Katz, has declared that the nation is prepared to strike Iran again if Tehran poses a threat. Katz warned that Israeli defense operations could reach deep into Iran, covering cities like Tehran, Tabriz, and Isfahan, if deemed necessary.
In a bold declaration, Israel's Defense Minister, Israel Katz, affirmed on Thursday that Israel remains ready to counter any threat posed by Iran. Katz emphasized that Israel's defensive capabilities extend into major Iranian cities such as Tehran, Tabriz, and Isfahan, should Tehran become aggressive.
He assured that if necessary, Israel would not hesitate to enact further measures, potentially with even greater force than before. Katz's remarks highlight the ongoing tension and readiness for defense in the region.
The statement from Katz stressed that no hiding place would shield threats against Israel, signaling a resolve to maintain national security through decisive action.
