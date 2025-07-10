Tragedy Strikes: Gujarat's Mahisagar Bridge Collapse Raises Concerns

The collapse of the Mahisagar river bridge in Gujarat's Vadodara district has left 18 people dead, with search-and-rescue operations paused due to high tide. Officials confirmed that efforts would resume as two individuals remain missing.

The four-decade-old bridge connecting Anand and Vadodara districts collapsed near Gambhira village, prompting rescue efforts by at least 10 teams, including the National Disaster Response Force. A high-performance Army truck was utilized to extract stuck vehicles from the river's muddy waters.

In response, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel suspended four engineers from the roads and buildings department over the incident. Amid revelations of previous warnings about the bridge's condition, Patel mandated immediate inspections of other state bridges.

(With inputs from agencies.)