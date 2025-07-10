Federal Judge Upholds Birthright Citizenship Against Trump's Order

In a landmark decision, a federal judge in New Hampshire has issued an injunction against President Trump's executive order to end birthright citizenship, maintaining constitutional rights for children born in the U.S. Judge Joseph LaPlante's ruling is part of a class action lawsuit that could potentially reach the Supreme Court.

The injunction blocks Trump's executive order, which sought to deny citizenship to children born to non-citizen parents, a move that had sparked widespread legal challenges. The American Civil Liberties Union represents the plaintiffs, underscoring the significance of the 14th Amendment in the citizenship debate.

Judge LaPlante's decision highlights the severe implications of denying birthright citizenship, terming it an irreparable harm. The ruling also emphasizes that the deprivation of citizenship is a significant legal issue, warranting careful judicial scrutiny as the case proceeds through the lower courts and potentially returns to the Supreme Court.

