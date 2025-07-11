Scandal Unveiled: Arrests in Rajasthan Police Exam Paper Leak

The Special Operations Group (SOG) of Rajasthan Police made significant arrests related to a corruption scandal involving the SI recruitment exam-2021. The latest detained individuals are three relatives of Kundan Kumar Pandya: his daughter, his nephew, and his niece. Their arrests stem from links to a wider examination paper leak plot tied to Babulal Katara, a former member of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC).

Kundal Kumar Pandya received the compromised examination paper from Katara, passing it onto his relatives, who subsequently cleared the exam but stumbled at the physical test stage. This development marks a crucial point in the SOG's comprehensive probe into the fraudulent activities.

SOG's Additional Director General, VK Singh, remarked that the arrests follow a series of thorough investigations after actionable intelligence was received about the paper leak. Previously, Pandya himself was apprehended in connection to the scandal, which has significant implications for integrity within recruitment processes.