Unauthorized Idol Installation Sparks Conflict in Uttar Pradesh

Authorities in Uttar Pradesh have filed charges against several individuals for installing a Gautam Buddha idol on government land without permission. The incident, involving around 50 people, took place in Muni Ki Nagaliya village under police jurisdiction and has led to further legal proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bulandshahr | Updated: 11-07-2025 00:39 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 00:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In Uttar Pradesh, police have initiated legal proceedings against eight known individuals and approximately 45 to 50 unidentified persons. They have been accused of erecting a Gautam Buddha idol on government property without official consent, as confirmed by officials on Thursday.

The incident unfolded in Muni Ki Nagaliya village, falling under the jurisdiction of the Arnia police station. Police stated that the unauthorized installation occurred on Wednesday and included both male and female participants.

Authorities allege that not only did the villagers install the idol on restricted land, but they also obstructed government operations and used abusive language towards officials. The idol was hidden by constructing a brick wall around it. Further legal action is currently underway, as stated by Rajkumar Singh, Station House Officer of the Arnia police station.

(With inputs from agencies.)

