Left Menu

Netanyahu Aims for Quick Hostage Release

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed optimism about finalizing a deal within days to free Israeli hostages from Hamas captivity. His remarks were made in an interview on Newsmax's 'The Record with Greta Van Susteren.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 11-07-2025 03:40 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 03:40 IST
Netanyahu Aims for Quick Hostage Release
Benjamin Netanyahu
  • Country:
  • United States

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has indicated a potential breakthrough in the ongoing hostage crisis with Hamas, expressing hope that an agreement could be finalized within days to secure the release of Israeli captives.

During an interview on the Newsmax program 'The Record with Greta Van Susteren', Netanyahu shared his optimism about the situation, suggesting that significant progress could be imminent.

The Prime Minister's comments come amid ongoing negotiations and heightened international attention on the conflict, with many awaiting tangible outcomes from these diplomatic efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025