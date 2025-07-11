Netanyahu Aims for Quick Hostage Release

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has indicated a potential breakthrough in the ongoing hostage crisis with Hamas, expressing hope that an agreement could be finalized within days to secure the release of Israeli captives.

During an interview on the Newsmax program 'The Record with Greta Van Susteren', Netanyahu shared his optimism about the situation, suggesting that significant progress could be imminent.

The Prime Minister's comments come amid ongoing negotiations and heightened international attention on the conflict, with many awaiting tangible outcomes from these diplomatic efforts.

