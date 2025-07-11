Left Menu

Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

Former Argentine President Alberto Fernández is facing formal accusations of irregularities in insurance contracting for the public sector during his term. A federal judge has allowed him to remain free while the case proceeds. This is Fernández's first corruption-related charge since leaving office.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Buenosaires | Updated: 11-07-2025 05:45 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 05:45 IST
Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

Argentina's former President Alberto Fernández has been formally accused of irregularities in the contracting of insurance for the public sector during his administration. Federal Judge Sebastián Casanello, while allowing Fernández to stay free, has initiated legal proceedings against him, marking the first corruption-related allegation against Fernández since he left office.

The allegations assert that Fernández conducted negotiations incompatible with public office, carrying the risk of a one to six-year prison sentence. Additionally, the judge has issued a freeze on USD 11 million of Fernández's assets. This legal action unfolds amid accusations of gender violence against former first lady Fabiola Yáñez earlier this year.

The controversy stems from a decree Fernández issued in December 2021 during his presidency, mandating the public sector to solely contract with Nación Seguros S.A., then run by his friend Alberto Pagliano. This decree allegedly resulted in significant growth for the insurance company. Fernández has yet to comment on the case, which implicates 33 others as well.

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025