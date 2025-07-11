Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

Argentina's former President Alberto Fernández has been formally accused of irregularities in the contracting of insurance for the public sector during his administration. Federal Judge Sebastián Casanello, while allowing Fernández to stay free, has initiated legal proceedings against him, marking the first corruption-related allegation against Fernández since he left office.

The allegations assert that Fernández conducted negotiations incompatible with public office, carrying the risk of a one to six-year prison sentence. Additionally, the judge has issued a freeze on USD 11 million of Fernández's assets. This legal action unfolds amid accusations of gender violence against former first lady Fabiola Yáñez earlier this year.

The controversy stems from a decree Fernández issued in December 2021 during his presidency, mandating the public sector to solely contract with Nación Seguros S.A., then run by his friend Alberto Pagliano. This decree allegedly resulted in significant growth for the insurance company. Fernández has yet to comment on the case, which implicates 33 others as well.