Zigzag Diplomacy: The Latest in Russia-U.S. Relations

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov indicated that the positive trend in Russia-U.S. relations persists despite the inconsistent behavior of the U.S. administration. He emphasized that Moscow does not view the current situation as a cause for dramatization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-07-2025 09:57 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 09:57 IST
Moscow remains optimistic about the ongoing positive trend in its relations with Washington, despite the erratic actions of the current U.S. administration. This was the sentiment expressed by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov in an interview with the RIA news agency.

Ryabkov expressed disagreement with the notion that the improvement in Moscow-Washington ties is losing momentum. He attributed any perceived fluctuations to the U.S. administration's inconsistent approach to foreign policy.

In reassuring tones, Ryabkov downplayed the zigzagging tactics, suggesting that Russia does not view them as grounds for concern, emphasizing the ongoing diplomatic engagement between the two nations.

