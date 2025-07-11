Mass Eviction Ahead: Assam Clears Encroachments for Power Project

An impending eviction drive in Assam's Paikan Reserve Forest has seen around 95% of alleged illegal settlers vacating the area, sources revealed on Friday. Scheduled to commence the next day, the operation was delayed one day in respect of local Friday prayers.

District Commissioner Khanindra Choudhury confirmed preparations were underway to ensure a smooth anti-encroachment initiative, despite some permanent structures remaining. Initiatives like this one clear the area for a proposed Adani power plant.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed ongoing efforts across the state, saying over 25,000 acres had been cleared in four years, a move facing criticism from the opposition Congress party, which promised compensation if it takes power.

