Mass Eviction Ahead: Assam Clears Encroachments for Power Project

Ahead of a major eviction drive to clear encroachments from the Paikan Reserve Forest in Assam, most settlers have voluntarily vacated the area. The action is part of a wider initiative to make way for a 3,400 MW power plant by the Adani group, amidst political controversy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 11-07-2025 15:47 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 15:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
An impending eviction drive in Assam's Paikan Reserve Forest has seen around 95% of alleged illegal settlers vacating the area, sources revealed on Friday. Scheduled to commence the next day, the operation was delayed one day in respect of local Friday prayers.

District Commissioner Khanindra Choudhury confirmed preparations were underway to ensure a smooth anti-encroachment initiative, despite some permanent structures remaining. Initiatives like this one clear the area for a proposed Adani power plant.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed ongoing efforts across the state, saying over 25,000 acres had been cleared in four years, a move facing criticism from the opposition Congress party, which promised compensation if it takes power.

(With inputs from agencies.)

