Raid Uncovers Illegal Pesticide Operation in Alipur's Backyard

Authorities in Outer North Delhi's Alipur have dismantled an illegal pesticide operation following a successful police raid. The operation, orchestrated by godown owner Parveen, resulted in the arrest of four individuals who were implicated in the manufacture and storage of harmful agricultural chemicals valued at approximately Rs 3.5 lakh.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Hareshwar Swami revealed that a tip-off led officers to a godown at Khasra No. 713 near Shivam Dharam Kanta. Conducted alongside the Agriculture Department's insecticide inspector, the raid unearthed 3.2 tonnes of banned and repackaged pesticides.

The chemicals were found in violation of legal standards, hidden in bags resembling legitimate brands. The unlicensed business, operational for two years, catered to the local market. A case under The Insecticide Act has been filed, and officials are delving deeper into the distribution channels of the counterfeit products.

