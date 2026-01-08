Russian-bound tanker in Black Sea targeted by drone, maritime sources say
A Russia-bound oil tanker suffered a drone attack in the Black Sea on Wednesday that prompted it to request Turkish coastguard assistance and divert from its course, according to a notice by Lloyd's List Intelligence and a separate maritime security source.
Maritime data specialist Lloyd's List Intelligence said the Palau-flagged Elbus vessel "experienced an unmanned marine-vehicle and drone attack" targeting its engine room, and that no injuries were reported among the 25 crew, nor any pollution.
The security source described it as a drone attack.
