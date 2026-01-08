A Russia-bound oil tanker suffered ‌a drone attack in the Black Sea ⁠on Wednesday that prompted it to request Turkish coastguard assistance and ​divert from its course, according ‍to a notice by Lloyd's List Intelligence and a separate maritime security ⁠source.

Maritime ‌data ⁠specialist Lloyd's List Intelligence said the Palau-flagged ‍Elbus vessel "experienced an unmanned marine-vehicle and ​drone attack" targeting its engine ⁠room, and that no injuries were ⁠reported among the 25 crew, nor any pollution.

The security source ⁠described it as a drone ⁠attack.

