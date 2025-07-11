Maharashtra's Clampdown on Left-Wing Extremism

The Maharashtra government took a significant step to address growing concerns over Left-wing extremism by introducing a new bill in the legislative council on Friday. The Maharashtra Special Public Security Bill aims to curb illegal activities associated with such extremist outfits.

State Minister for Home (Urban), Yogesh Kadam, tabled the bill in the upper house, marking a determined initiative to enhance public security. This move was preceded by the bill's passage in the assembly on Thursday, reflecting the government's commitment to tackling extremism.

As the state grapples with the threat of extremist activities, this legislative move underscores a proactive approach by authorities to ensure safety and stability in Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)