Left Menu

Nation's Legislative Leaders Convene in Uttar Pradesh

The 86th All India Presiding Officers' Conference and 62nd Conference of Secretaries of State Legislatures will be held from January 19-23 in Uttar Pradesh. Prominent speakers, presiding officers, and legislative dignitaries will gather to discuss contemporary legislative issues and governance, with cultural visits planned for attendees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucerne | Updated: 18-01-2026 18:00 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 18:00 IST
Nation's Legislative Leaders Convene in Uttar Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The 86th All India Presiding Officers' Conference and the 62nd Conference of Secretaries of State Legislatures are set to take place in Uttar Pradesh from January 19 to 23. The event will see participation from key figures in India's legislative community, including Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, presiding over discussions on governance and democratic principles.

The conferences, hosted by the Uttar Pradesh Legislature, will also feature eminent personalities such as Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh. They will debate legislative procedures, parliamentary traditions, and contemporary issues in governance across several sessions.

In addition to enhancing legislative discourse, the event will include cultural engagements with a planned visit to Ayodhya Dham. Starting from January 19, the event will be inaugurated at the Vidhan Bhavan, and will also feature an exhibition and diverse committee meetings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Economic Tensions and Major AI Investment Opportunities

Global Economic Tensions and Major AI Investment Opportunities

 Global
2
Global Markets Unsettled by Trump's Tariff Threats Over Greenland

Global Markets Unsettled by Trump's Tariff Threats Over Greenland

 Global
3
Australia's Urgent Call: Parliament Focuses on Gun Control and Antisemitism Following Tragedy

Australia's Urgent Call: Parliament Focuses on Gun Control and Antisemitism ...

 Global
4
Tariffs, Tensions, and Trade Wars: The Global Economic Impact

Tariffs, Tensions, and Trade Wars: The Global Economic Impact

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Faster but Colder: How AI Is Reshaping Humanitarian Aid and Why It Raises Alarms

Europe’s Quiet Transport Revolution: The Rise of Autonomous Inland Barges

Bank Credit Shocks and the Uneven Impact on Firm Investment Across the Euro Area

Electric Boda Bodas Promise Higher Incomes, but Uganda’s Just Transition Test Looms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026