Nation's Legislative Leaders Convene in Uttar Pradesh

The 86th All India Presiding Officers' Conference and the 62nd Conference of Secretaries of State Legislatures are set to take place in Uttar Pradesh from January 19 to 23. The event will see participation from key figures in India's legislative community, including Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, presiding over discussions on governance and democratic principles.

The conferences, hosted by the Uttar Pradesh Legislature, will also feature eminent personalities such as Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh. They will debate legislative procedures, parliamentary traditions, and contemporary issues in governance across several sessions.

In addition to enhancing legislative discourse, the event will include cultural engagements with a planned visit to Ayodhya Dham. Starting from January 19, the event will be inaugurated at the Vidhan Bhavan, and will also feature an exhibition and diverse committee meetings.

