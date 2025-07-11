Temple Trip Turns Violent: Family Attacked in Rain Shelter Dispute

An unexpected attack unfolded at a famed temple in Rajasthan, when a family seeking refuge from the rain was assaulted by local shopkeepers. The violent episode occurred near the Khatu Shyam temple in Sikar. After seeking temporary shelter outside a shop, the family faced unexpected hostility.

The shopkeeper demanded that the family, which included women and a minor girl, vacate the premises. Despite their plea to wait out the storm, the situation escalated when the family was forcefully ejected. This led to a heated exchange and subsequent physical assault involving another shopkeeper and employees.

Law enforcement quickly intervened, arresting four individuals implicated in the attack. Khatu Shyamji Station House Officer Pawan Kumar confirmed the arrests, attributing the incident to tensions flaring over the shelter dispute. The event has drawn attention to the treatment of visitors and prompted calls for stricter enforcement of public conduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)