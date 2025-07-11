Tragic Incident: Newborn Found After Stray Dog Attack

A newborn baby was tragically found dead after an alleged attack by stray dogs in the Hatabazar area, authorities reported on Friday.

The infant, believed to be three to five days old, was discovered wrapped in a cloth near a drain by a local girl, who witnessed the horrific incident and quickly alerted her father, Tahir. Tahir managed to drive away the dogs and immediately informed nearby residents.

The police, now involved in the investigation, have taken custody of the baby's body. Station House Officer Sushil Kumar stated that CCTV footage from the vicinity will be analyzed to understand how the infant ended up at the location. Ongoing investigations are expected to yield more information after the post-mortem report.

(With inputs from agencies.)