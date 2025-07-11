Left Menu

Tragic Incident: Newborn Found After Stray Dog Attack

A newborn baby was allegedly mauled by stray dogs in the Hatabazar area. Locals intervened and informed the police. The infant, aged three to five days, was found wrapped in cloth. Investigations are underway, with police reviewing CCTV footage to uncover how the incident occurred.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur | Updated: 11-07-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 18:25 IST
Tragic Incident: Newborn Found After Stray Dog Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A newborn baby was tragically found dead after an alleged attack by stray dogs in the Hatabazar area, authorities reported on Friday.

The infant, believed to be three to five days old, was discovered wrapped in a cloth near a drain by a local girl, who witnessed the horrific incident and quickly alerted her father, Tahir. Tahir managed to drive away the dogs and immediately informed nearby residents.

The police, now involved in the investigation, have taken custody of the baby's body. Station House Officer Sushil Kumar stated that CCTV footage from the vicinity will be analyzed to understand how the infant ended up at the location. Ongoing investigations are expected to yield more information after the post-mortem report.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025