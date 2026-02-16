Left Menu

CCTV Spring Festival Gala Highlights China's Robotics Ambitions

The annual CCTV Spring Festival Gala showcased China's initiatives in humanoid robotics and manufacturing. Companies like Unitree and MagicLab featured prominently, aligning with Beijing's industrial goals. The event, a major platform for China's tech ambitions, signals significant investments and upcoming IPOs in the robotics sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-02-2026 19:10 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 19:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The annual CCTV Spring Festival Gala, China's most popular TV show, prominently featured cutting-edge humanoid robotics, reflecting Beijing's industrial priorities. The event showcased rising startups like Unitree Robotics and MagicLab, highlighting their technological feats and aligning with China's strategic push in automation and AI-driven manufacturing.

A key moment included a martial arts demonstration with Unitree humanoid robots, displaying sophisticated multi-robot coordination and fault recovery, captivated audiences. The inclusion of Alibaba's AI chatbot Doubao in a comedy sketch further underscored the nation's commitment to AI integration across sectors during the program.

As major players like AgiBot and Unitree prepare for initial public offerings, the Gala serves as a vital platform for companies gaining investor attention. The spectacle underscores China's focus on advanced robotics as a vehicle for productivity amidst an aging workforce, with the country's humanoid robot sales expected to more than double this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

