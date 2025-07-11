Defying Intimidation in West Bengal Healthcare
The West Bengal Doctors Forum protested against TMC MLA Kanchan Mullick for allegedly threatening a doctor at a state-run medical facility in Kolkata. They accused Mullick of violating the Medicare Service Persons Act, urging legal action and insisting hospitals file police complaints for similar incidents.
The West Bengal Doctors Forum (WBDF) has raised objections against Kanchan Mullick, a TMC MLA, following an altercation at a state-run medical facility in Kolkata.
According to the WBDF, Mullick threatened on-duty doctor with transfer while he was waiting in line for a relative's treatment, violating the West Bengal Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions Act of 2009.
WBDF President Dr. Koushik Chaki stated that such actions must be condemned and calls for immediate legal action without discrimination. They urged the state to direct hospitals to report such incidents to the police to combat violence in healthcare.
