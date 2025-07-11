Maratha Military Landscapes Inscribed as India’s 44th UNESCO World Heritage Site

In a monumental decision marking a new chapter in India’s heritage diplomacy, the “Maratha Military Landscapes of India” has been officially inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List during the 47th Session of the World Heritage Committee held in Paris, France. This recognition not only highlights India's architectural prowess and cultural continuity but also underscores the Maratha Empire’s sophisticated military strategies and regional identity. The inscription marks India’s 44th entry into the prestigious World Heritage List and its second consecutive win following the Charaideo Moidams of Assam in 2023.

A Testament to Maratha Ingenuity

The “Maratha Military Landscapes” comprises an extraordinary constellation of twelve forts spread across the Indian states of Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. These include Salher, Shivneri, Lohgad, Khanderi, Raigad, Rajgad, Pratapgad, Suvarnadurg, Panhala, Vijaydurg, and Sindhudurg in Maharashtra, as well as Gingee Fort in Tamil Nadu. Spanning from the 17th to the 19th century CE, these forts represent the zenith of Maratha strategic defense architecture, military logistics, and innovative adaptation to diverse terrains.

The nomination, submitted in January 2024, underwent a rigorous eighteen-month evaluation process involving detailed technical scrutiny and site inspections by advisory bodies, notably the International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS). The World Heritage Committee’s endorsement came after an intense 59-minute discussion, where 18 out of the 20 State Parties expressed strong support for the Indian proposal.

Diversity of Fort Typologies and Terrains

These forts exemplify an unmatched mastery in military engineering and adaptation to India's varied topography:

Hill Forts : Salher, Shivneri, Lohgad, Raigad, Rajgad, and Gingee are located in elevated mountainous terrains.

Hill-Forest Fort : Pratapgad, nestled within dense woodlands, serves as a unique example of forest-based military planning.

Hill-Plateau Fort : Panhala stands tall on a flat-topped hill, showcasing an integration of military and civilian functions.

Coastal Fort : Vijaydurg demonstrates strong maritime fortification along the shoreline.

Island Forts: Khanderi, Suvarnadurg, and Sindhudurg, surrounded by sea, played vital roles in naval defense and surveillance.

These varying types offer a panoramic view of Maratha defense strategies that prioritized both natural and constructed military advantages.

Historic Endorsement and Government Recognition

The announcement was lauded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who hailed the decision as a proud moment for India. They recognized the UNESCO listing as a reflection of the country’s deep historical consciousness and global leadership in cultural preservation.

Vanessa Dolores, Director of ICOMOS's Asia-Pacific Division, emphasized the forts' alignment with criteria (iv) and (vi) of UNESCO's evaluation: representing an outstanding example of a building or architectural ensemble, and being directly associated with events or living traditions of universal significance.

Custodianship and Conservation

The protection and maintenance of these forts are currently managed by two major institutions:

Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) : Responsible for Shivneri, Lohgad, Raigad, Suvarnadurg, Panhala, Vijaydurg, Sindhudurg, and Gingee Fort.

Directorate of Archaeology and Museums, Maharashtra: Oversees Salher, Rajgad, Khanderi, and Pratapgad Forts.

The ASI, as the national nodal agency for all World Heritage matters, has been instrumental in shaping the proposal, documentation, and conservation management plan. Their efforts reflect India's commitment to sustainable cultural tourism and the global preservation ethos.

Global Context and India's Heritage Diplomacy

India’s membership in the World Heritage Committee for the 2021–2025 term has amplified its voice in global heritage discourse. With this latest inscription, India stands 6th globally and 2nd in the Asia-Pacific region for the highest number of UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

As per UNESCO’s rules, each country may propose only one site annually for World Heritage recognition. Presently, India also maintains 62 sites in the Tentative List, reflecting the nation’s robust pipeline of cultural and natural properties awaiting global recognition.

This recognition of the Maratha Military Landscapes solidifies India’s image as a guardian of civilizational values and historical excellence. It is a clarion call to the world, inviting global citizens to engage with the legacy of the Maratha Empire and India's unparalleled contribution to human ingenuity and cultural resilience.