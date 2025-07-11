Loan Dispute Leads to Shocking Domestic Violence Incident

In a shocking incident in Davanagere district, a man reportedly bit off a portion of his wife's nose during a dispute over loan repayment, police reported on Friday.

The altercation took place on July 8 in Mantaraghatta village, as Vidhya faced harassment from lenders when failing to meet loan installments, for which her husband Vijay was the guarantor.

Following the violent clash, the injured Vidhya is receiving treatment at a hospital in Shivamogga and is stable. Police have registered a case and an investigation is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)