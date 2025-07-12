Left Menu

Trump Blocks Hong Kong Firm's Acquisition of Jupiter Systems Amid Security Concerns

U.S. President Donald Trump issued an order to block the acquisition of Jupiter Systems by Hong Kong's Suirui International due to national security risks. The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States identified potential threats from the deal involving military and critical infrastructure environments.

Updated: 12-07-2025 01:28 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump has halted a significant business transaction, blocking the acquisition of audiovisual equipment supplier Jupiter Systems by Hong Kong-based Suirui International. The decision, announced by the U.S. Treasury Department, comes after the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) highlighted national security concerns related to the deal.

According to the Treasury Department's statement, the security risk stems from the potential compromise of Jupiter's products, which are utilized in military and critical infrastructure environments. Suirui International, described as a cloud communication service carrier, is organized under Chinese law, further intensifying the perceived threat.

The directive from Washington mandates that Suirui must divest all interests and rights in Jupiter Systems within 120 days, ensuring the U.S. company holds no affiliations with its Chinese subsidiaries established post-transaction. This move is aligned with the longstanding U.S. stance under Trump's administration, which views China as a strategic security threat amid ongoing economic and geopolitical tensions.

