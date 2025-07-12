Left Menu

Chennai Suicide Case Raises Questions About Police Involvement

Chennai Police Commissioner A Arun denied accusations that police threatened Naveen, a private company manager who reportedly committed suicide. Naveen was accused of swindling money, and his body was found in Puzhal with loose hands. Evidence suggests suicide, but an investigation is ongoing.

Updated: 12-07-2025 15:21 IST
Chennai's top police official, Commissioner A Arun, refuted claims that police intimidated a private company's manager, Naveen, who allegedly committed suicide in Madhavaram on July 9.

Identified as a suspect in a financial misappropriation case, Naveen reportedly took his own life in a hut in Puzhal. Authorities found his hands loosely tied, pointing toward a suicide, as per the scientific evidence, but investigations continue.

Commissioner Arun emphasized to reporters that the manner in which Naveen's knot was tied was characteristic of suicide. He asserted that the police did not summon or threaten Naveen for questioning.

