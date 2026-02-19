USITC Launches Investigation on Automotive Trade Rules

The U.S. International Trade Commission has launched an investigation into the automotive rules of origin under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, according to a Thursday statement made by the commission.

This investigation will scrutinize the impact on the U.S. economy as well as the effect on American competitiveness within the industry.

In addition, the investigation is set to address the relevancy of these rules in light of recent technological advancements.

