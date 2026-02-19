Left Menu

USITC Launches Investigation on Automotive Trade Rules

The U.S. International Trade Commission has initiated an investigation into the automotive rules of origin under the USMCA agreement. This investigation will assess the impact on the U.S. economy, competitiveness, and relevance in light of recent technological changes.

Updated: 19-02-2026 20:45 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 20:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. International Trade Commission has launched an investigation into the automotive rules of origin under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, according to a Thursday statement made by the commission.

This investigation will scrutinize the impact on the U.S. economy as well as the effect on American competitiveness within the industry.

In addition, the investigation is set to address the relevancy of these rules in light of recent technological advancements.

