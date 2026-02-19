USITC Launches Investigation on Automotive Trade Rules
The U.S. International Trade Commission has initiated an investigation into the automotive rules of origin under the USMCA agreement. This investigation will assess the impact on the U.S. economy, competitiveness, and relevance in light of recent technological changes.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2026 20:45 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 20:45 IST
The U.S. International Trade Commission has launched an investigation into the automotive rules of origin under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, according to a Thursday statement made by the commission.
This investigation will scrutinize the impact on the U.S. economy as well as the effect on American competitiveness within the industry.
In addition, the investigation is set to address the relevancy of these rules in light of recent technological advancements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- USITC
- investigation
- automotive
- trade
- USMCA
- economy
- competitiveness
- technology
- origin
- rules
ALSO READ
US Launches ITC Probe into USMCA Automotive Rules of Origin
Odisha: A Booming Economy with Sustainable Growth
Global Monetary Leadership Shakeup Looms as Economy Heats Up
Even in this era of global economic instability, India emerging as fastest-growing economy: BJP president Nitin Nabin.
Visa-Free Travel Surge Injects $210m Into NZ Economy