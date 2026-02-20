Unraveling the Tragedy: Deadliest Avalanche in 45 Years Sparks Investigation

Authorities are investigating whether criminal negligence had a role in the deadly avalanche that took the lives of at least eight individuals during a guided backcountry ski trip in California, the state's Nevada County Sheriff's Office announced on Thursday.

Although still in preliminary stages, local enforcement is arduously working alongside the coroner's department to determine how a monstrous snowfall led to the tragic event. With a record as the deadliest U.S. avalanche in 45 years, this incident has sent shockwaves across skiing communities.

As investigators continue their work, experts urge the public to withhold judgment until all facts are revealed. Amid warnings from avalanche centers about high-risk conditions, this tragedy highlights the unpredictable dangers of backcountry skiing and the importance of stringent safety measures.