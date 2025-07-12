Key Witness Speaks: Truth Unveiled in 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Case
A key witness in the Pul Bangash Gurdwara case debunked claims of external pressure, affirming her testimony against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case. Despite fears for her only son's safety, she revealed Tytler's alleged involvement after her son's passing.
A significant development emerged in the Pul Bangash Gurdwara case, as a key witness denied being coerced to falsely implicate Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.
Harpal Kaur Bedi, an eyewitness who claims to have seen Tytler inciting the mob, maintained her position despite cross-examination. She had initially stayed silent due to concerns for her son's life but came forward with her testimony after his death in 2016.
The CBI's chargesheet states that Tytler allegedly provoked the mob responsible for the tragic event. The court is set to hear another witness on July 21.
