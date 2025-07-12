Left Menu

Key Witness Speaks: Truth Unveiled in 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Case

A key witness in the Pul Bangash Gurdwara case debunked claims of external pressure, affirming her testimony against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case. Despite fears for her only son's safety, she revealed Tytler's alleged involvement after her son's passing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 22:01 IST
Key Witness Speaks: Truth Unveiled in 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A significant development emerged in the Pul Bangash Gurdwara case, as a key witness denied being coerced to falsely implicate Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Harpal Kaur Bedi, an eyewitness who claims to have seen Tytler inciting the mob, maintained her position despite cross-examination. She had initially stayed silent due to concerns for her son's life but came forward with her testimony after his death in 2016.

The CBI's chargesheet states that Tytler allegedly provoked the mob responsible for the tragic event. The court is set to hear another witness on July 21.

TRENDING

1
Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

 Global
2
Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

 Global
3
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025