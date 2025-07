Controversy Swirls Around Florida's 'Alligator Alcatraz'

The controversy surrounding Florida's new Everglades immigration detention center, nicknamed "Alligator Alcatraz," escalated this weekend as Democratic lawmakers condemned the facility's conditions. After a state-arranged tour, Democrats described the center as overcrowded and unhygienic, citing instances of insect infestations and inadequate sanitation.

Contrasting these claims, Republican State Sen. Blaise Ingoglia defended the center, portraying it as well-organized and hygienic. The center, rapidly constructed on an isolated airstrip, supports the Trump administration's goal of expanding migrant detention capabilities, despite ongoing controversies and lawsuits about lawmaker access.

Reports of substandard conditions, including unsanitary food and faulty air conditioning, continue to emerge from detainees. State officials, however, dismiss these allegations, asserting that the facility meets all regulations and provides essential amenities to detainees.

