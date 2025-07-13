Left Menu

Dalit Teen Assault Sparks Uproar in Muzaffarnagar

A Dalit teenager in Muzaffarnagar was allegedly assaulted by five individuals who also made casteist remarks against him. The authorities have registered a case under various sections, including those of the SC/ST Act, following the teenager's complaint.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 13-07-2025 10:48 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 10:48 IST
Dalit Teen Assault Sparks Uproar in Muzaffarnagar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing incident in Muzaffarnagar, a Dalit teenager has reportedly been assaulted by five individuals who also made caste-related slurs against him, as confirmed by local police on Sunday.

The alleged attack took place in Badhai Kala village when 19-year-old Gullu was on his way to a shop. A confrontation ensued in which, according to the victim's complaint, the perpetrators - identified as Azad, Ankur, Nitin, Deepak, and Saurabh - verbally abused and physically assaulted him.

The accused have been charged under pertinent sections, including those of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, according to Charthawal Station House Officer Jasvir Singh. The case has raised significant concerns about caste-based violence in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adolescent Mental Health in LAC: Hidden Costs, Lost Futures, Urgent Action Needed

Uneven Harvests: Market Failures in Maize and Banana Sectors Undermine Food Security

How Much Does Your Father’s Income Matter? A Global Look at Intergenerational Mobility

Nigerian Households Struggle as Conflict and Floods Deepen Economic Vulnerability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025