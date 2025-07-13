Dalit Teen Assault Sparks Uproar in Muzaffarnagar

In a disturbing incident in Muzaffarnagar, a Dalit teenager has reportedly been assaulted by five individuals who also made caste-related slurs against him, as confirmed by local police on Sunday.

The alleged attack took place in Badhai Kala village when 19-year-old Gullu was on his way to a shop. A confrontation ensued in which, according to the victim's complaint, the perpetrators - identified as Azad, Ankur, Nitin, Deepak, and Saurabh - verbally abused and physically assaulted him.

The accused have been charged under pertinent sections, including those of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, according to Charthawal Station House Officer Jasvir Singh. The case has raised significant concerns about caste-based violence in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)