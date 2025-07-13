Dalit Teen Assault Sparks Uproar in Muzaffarnagar
A Dalit teenager in Muzaffarnagar was allegedly assaulted by five individuals who also made casteist remarks against him. The authorities have registered a case under various sections, including those of the SC/ST Act, following the teenager's complaint.
- Country:
- India
In a disturbing incident in Muzaffarnagar, a Dalit teenager has reportedly been assaulted by five individuals who also made caste-related slurs against him, as confirmed by local police on Sunday.
The alleged attack took place in Badhai Kala village when 19-year-old Gullu was on his way to a shop. A confrontation ensued in which, according to the victim's complaint, the perpetrators - identified as Azad, Ankur, Nitin, Deepak, and Saurabh - verbally abused and physically assaulted him.
The accused have been charged under pertinent sections, including those of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, according to Charthawal Station House Officer Jasvir Singh. The case has raised significant concerns about caste-based violence in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Controversy Erupts at Glastonbury: Artists Face Backlash Over Anti-Israel Remarks
TMC Leaders' Remarks Spark Controversy Over Law Student's Case
Protests Erupt in Delhi Over Minister's 'Derogatory' Remarks
Garments Trader Arrested for Remarks Against Chief Minister
Protests Erupt in Delhi Over Minister's Controversial Remarks