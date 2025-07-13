Clashes in Torre-Pacheco: Unrest and Rising Tensions in Southeastern Spain
Violent clashes occurred between far-right groups, locals, and North African migrants in Torre-Pacheco, Spain, following an attack on an elderly man. Five were injured and one person was arrested. The unrest highlights escalating tensions in the region, with further arrests expected amid investigations into the initial attack.
Violent clashes broke out between far-right groups, local residents, and North African migrants in Torre-Pacheco, southeastern Spain, on Saturday. The unrest followed an assault on a local elderly man earlier in the week, leading to tensions and anger among residents.
During the night of violence, five individuals sustained injuries, and one was arrested, marking one of the most severe such incidents in recent times. Social media footage showed confrontations, with far-right symbols and Moroccan flags visible amid the chaos. Officials anticipate further arrests.
The incident reflects ongoing tensions in a region with a significant migrant population, essential to the agricultural economy. Local authorities denounce the spread of 'hate speech' and are deploying additional security forces to restore order and investigate the underlying causes of the violence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
