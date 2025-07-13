Left Menu

ED Cracks Down on Sahara Group's Alleged Money-Laundering Operations

The Enforcement Directorate arrested two key individuals linked to the Sahara Group in a money-laundering investigation. These arrests reveal alleged clandestine property sales used to siphon off funds. The case involves multiple FIRs and allegations of operating a Ponzi scheme through various group entities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2025 15:15 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 15:15 IST
ED Cracks Down on Sahara Group's Alleged Money-Laundering Operations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has intensified its probe into the Sahara Group by arresting two individuals integral to the group's operations. The arrests are part of a broader money-laundering investigation targeting the business activities and financial malpractices of the conglomerate.

Identified as Vailaparampil Abraham and Jitendra Prasad Verma, these individuals allegedly played crucial roles in facilitating covert property sales and directing significant cash transactions. These transactions are believed to be instrumental in obscuring the origins and misuse of illicit funds.

The probe has uncovered evidence suggesting that Sahara Group's properties were sold clandestinely, with part of the proceeds being siphoned and obscured under various Ponzi-like financial schemes. Recent court appearances have seen the accused remanded into ED custody. This is in connection to over 500 FIRs suggesting fraud and financial manipulation by Sahara's entities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adolescent Mental Health in LAC: Hidden Costs, Lost Futures, Urgent Action Needed

Uneven Harvests: Market Failures in Maize and Banana Sectors Undermine Food Security

How Much Does Your Father’s Income Matter? A Global Look at Intergenerational Mobility

Nigerian Households Struggle as Conflict and Floods Deepen Economic Vulnerability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025